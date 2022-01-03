New Seminole County COVID-19 testing site opens by-appointment-only

Seminole County has partnered with Allied Health to offer a new COVID-19 testing site. The walk-up location is at the Sanford SunRail Station, located at 2720 W. State Road 46.

For a by-appointment-only site, it was moving smoothly for its opening on Monday.

"My wife found the appointment for me. She went in online, checking the various sites. Initially, this wasn’t available. She just kept checking back and checking back," said Gary Hoskins, who was finally able to secure a spot.

RELATED: DeSantis pressures Biden admin to let states purchase monoclonal antibody treatments

The appointments are filling up fast. The site is set to open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"I noticed this one, but I didn’t think I need this until a time such as this, getting symptoms," said Clemmie Hudson.

People at the testing site said they were relieved there is a new option to get PCR and rapid antigen tests.

RELATED: Demand for monoclonal antibody treatments outweigh supplies as COVID cases surge

"It's absolutely needed. If they could open up a couple more of these, it would be great," Hoskins said.

To book an appointment at this location or any other Seminole County testing site go to: PrepareSeminole.org.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.