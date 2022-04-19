Salt & Straw ice cream shop to open at Disney Springs in Orlando

article

You're in for a treat during your next visit to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Salt & Straw, a family-run ice cream shop, will open its newest Florida location at Disney Springs on E. Buena Vista Drive on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The shop is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. The first 100 customers can receive a free scoop of ice cream.

This is Disney's second Salt & Straw location. Another one opened in 2018 at Disneyland Resort in California.

