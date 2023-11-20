New renderings show sports, entertainment complex planned near Amway Center

FOX 35 is learning new details about a planned sports and entertainment project located in downtown Orlando, right across the street from the Amway Center.

Two new renderings were released on Monday that give a much more detailed view of what it would look like. A handful of different buildings are being planned for the 8-and-a-half-acre block that will feature high-rise residences, a full-service hotel, office and meeting spaces, retail shops, a venue for live events, and on-site parking.

It was announced in October that JMA Ventures and Machete Group had joined SED Development, LLC, and the Orlando Magic to spearhead the project.

JMA Ventures is a commercial real-estate and investment firm that also helped develop Downtown Commons, a mixed-use development next to the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, in California. Machete Group develops and manages sports and entertainment venues, including Amway Center.

FOX 35 is learning new details about a planned sports and entertainment project located in downtown Orlando, right across the street from the Amway Center. [Credit: Orlando Sports and Entertainment District]

One new image shows a big open grassy area between a new hotel and a residential tower, along with restaurants. A second image shows a different view with that hotel, new office building, and shopping plaza between them – all with Orlando Magic themes.

The hotel would include 260 rooms, while the apartments would have 270 units. A new live event center will be able to accommodate 3,500 people. Retail space can be seen at street level, and a new parking garage will have more than 1,100 spaces.

According to the plan, other fun activities in the works include spots for yoga classes, a farmer's market, food festivals, movie nights, and even a giant chess set.

For more information, visit www.Jmamorlandoproject.com.