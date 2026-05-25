New photos, names of rescued sloths at Central Florida Zoo

The Brief It has been 30 days since 13 dehydrated and underweight Sloth World sloths were rescued from a warehouse in Orange County and brought to the Central Florida Zoo for emergency care. Four of the 13 were in the most critical condition and ultimately died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger. The zoo recently shared names and photos of the nine sloths under its care. Chewie and Dolce have been cleared from the ICU, while the others continue to receive around-the-clock care. FOX 35's investigation raised questions and concerns after 50+ sloths imported to Florida and stored in warehouses – intended to be part of the now-abandoned Sloth World attraction – died between December 2024 and March 2026.



It has been 30 days since 13 dehydrated, underweight, and ill sloths shipped to Florida, intended to be part of the Sloth World Orlando attraction, were rescued from a warehouse in Orange County and brought to the Central Florida Zoo for emergency care.

In the last four weeks, four of those sloths have tragically died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger. Two sloths – Chewie and Dolce – have been cleared from the ICU, while the other seven remain in the ICU.

To mark the 30-day milestone, the Central Florida Zoo shared the names and photos of the other sloths under its care.

Meet the sloths being cared for at the Central Florida Zoo

Blackberry

Chewie

Dolce

Hazel

Leeloo

Mojo Jojo

Pearl

Phantom

Willow

New sloth photos

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The Central Florida Zoo is caring for a number of sloths rescued from Sloth World Orlando, a now-closed attraction, following questions and concerns after 50+ sloths imported to Florida to be part of the sloth encounter died. Thirteen sloths were brought to the Central Florida Zoo. All of them were dehydrated, underweight, and suffering from gastrointestinal issues. Four have since died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, and Mr. Ginger. The Zoo recently released the names of the other sloths in its care.

What they're saying:

"As previously mentioned, Chewie and Dolce are now out of intensive care. The other seven remain under closer watch, but all continue to receive daily care and monitoring from our animal care and veterinary teams, as well as special diets from our nutrition team.

Their personalities are beginning to shine through more each day, and we look forward to sharing more about each individual sloth in the coming weeks."

Serious questions and concerns have been raised across all levels of government following the deaths of more than 50 sloths imported to Florida from Central and South America over the span of 15 months, between December 2024 and at least March 2026.

Those sloths were stored in at least two makeshift warehouses in Orlando and Orange County, according to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) inspection records. One of those warehouses on I-Drive was permitted to store vehicles, not animals, and was discovered only after FOX 35's reporting.

Weeks after FOX 35's reporting, the FWC issued a nearly 60-day ban on the importation of sloths to Florida.