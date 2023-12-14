New license plate design is now up for grabs for Florida residents

A new license plate design featuring one of the state's protected species is now available to Florida residents.

The Protect the Panther license plate features a photograph taken by Carlton Ward in 2018 of the first female panther documented north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973, along with her kitten, the FWC said.

The license plate can be purchased through the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles or through a local tax collector's office.

The fee goes into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund which is a key source of funding for the state's panther-related research, rescue, and conservation activities.

Florida panthers are native to the state, with the majority of panthers found south of Lake Okeechobee. Florida panthers are listed as an Endangered Species under the federal Endangered Species Act. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.