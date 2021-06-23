New law aimed at protecting children from dying in hot cars

August will mark four years since the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill. His tragic death, which according to investigators was the result of being left inside a hot van, inspired change.

Orlando police said Hill was picked up at his great-grandmother's house at 7:45 in the morning by the Little Miracles Academy van to go to daycare. The driver admits she forgot Myles was still in the back when she parked the van shortly after 9 a.m. Twelve hours later, Myles was found dead, lying on the van’s floor.

"It’s still very hard, still hard," said Brenda Watts, the toddler’s great-grandmother and legal guardian.

Immediately after, Florida State Senator Linda Stewart wrote a bill, The Child Safety Alarm Act. It requires every vehicle a child care facility uses to be equipped with an alarm to alert the driver if a child is still inside the vehicle when the driver gets out.

"We had it every year on the senate, it passed unanimously, but we never could get it through the house," said Sen. Stewart, D-Orlando.

But she didn’t give up. This year, both houses passed the bill unanimously, and this week, Governor Ron DeSantis signed The Child Safety Alarm Act into law.

"It’s just such a relief. I’m hoping that we will be able to stop one life would be great. If we can save four, even better," Sen. Stewart said.

She explained that daycare facilities will have to buy and install and a device approved by the Florida Department of Children and Families by January.

"Some have bracelets children put on their arm so if they’re left in the van an alarm goes off. Some have pressure-sensitive seating so if you still have a child left in the van an alarm will go off," she explained.

Hill’s aunt is thankful something positive is coming from her family’s loss.

"That’s something special," said Chiquerria Banks.

A loss she says they still feel every single day.

"I can only imagine what he’d been like right now. I can only imagine. I can only imagine."

