Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine reportedly effective at preventing serious illness or death

The first single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be here in a matter of days. But not everyone is willing to get it.

Based on the evaluation the Food and Drug Administration released on Wednesday, the vaccine is expected to be approved on Friday.

Since the news came out that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than other COVID vaccines, a lot of people have expressed concerns.

"I don’t want to get that vaccine myself, because it’s not as effective, from what I’ve read, as Pfizer and Moderna," said Ronnie Ranieri, who lives in Ormond Beach.

University of South Florida epidemiology associate professor Dr. Jason Salemi said not so fast.

"Oh, only 66%. I think I’ll just give it a 'D' and you know what? No, that’s not what we should be harping on," said Dr. Salemi.

Advertisement

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective overall.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 66% effective overall. But Dr. Salemi said the Johnson & Johnson shot is 85% effective at preventing severe disease, almost 100% effective at preventing hospitalization, and 100% effective at preventing death.

"All of these vaccines, even though you can play with the numbers, and yes some of these details are important but the most important thing is we are preventing people from getting severely ill," said Dr. Salemi.

RELATED: DeSantis: Florida should see Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touting the shot for weeks now because you only need one dose. It’s also easier to distribute because there are no specialty freezers needed. On Wednesday, the governor also addressed people’s concerns about it.

"What I would tell people is just understand, because the way it gets portrayed sometimes, I don’t think is fair and I don’t think is accurate."

Dr. Salemi agreed and said you may still get COVID with this vaccine, but it’ll be a very mild case.

"If it’s more like flu-like symptoms and it doesn’t elevate to the severity that you need to be hospitalized, then again to me that’s a vaccine doing its principal job."

The governor hopes that the additional vaccine will enable Florida to open vaccines soon to another group.

"Once we get to the point of the senior population where we start to see the demand go down, then we obviously are going to lower the age and get people at a minimum 60 and then maybe even 55 off the bat but it really is dependent on making sure we have the supply," said DeSantis.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.