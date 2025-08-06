New Costco location opens in Florida: What we know

The Brief Costco opened its newest Florida location on Wednesday morning in The Villages. The new store is 162,000 square feet and includes a 2,000-square-foot liquor store. Plans also include 700 parking spaces and a gas station with 32 fuel pumps. Costco is a membership-based warehouse club retailer that sells a wide variety of goods in bulk at discounted prices.



Costco opened its newest Florida location on Wednesday morning in The Villages.

New Costco opens in The Villages

What we know:

A new Costco location opened its doors at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in The Villages.

The new store is located at 675 Tatonka Terrace in the Buffalo Ridge Shopping Plaza next to County Road 466.

The new store is 162,000 square feet and includes a 2,000-square-foot liquor store.

Plans also include 700 parking spaces and a gas station with 32 fuel pumps.

The hours for The Villages Costco are:

Executive Member Hours

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Gold Star & Business Member Hours

10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

What are the memberships available at Costco?

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the breakdown of the three types of memberships offered at Coscto.

1. Gold Star Membership:

Annual fee: $65

Benefits: Access to all Costco locations, two membership cards (one primary and one free household card), and discounts on products and services.

2. Executive Membership:

Annual fee: $130 (includes the $65 Gold Star fee plus an additional $65 upgrade fee)

Benefits: All the benefits of Gold Star membership, plus a 2% reward: Earn 2% back on most Costco purchases, up to a maximum of $1,250 per year. Additional discounts: Discounts on Costco services, such as travel, insurance and other business services.

3. Business Membership:

Annual fee: $65

Benefits: Access to Costco Business Centers, which offer a wider selection of products for businesses, including bulk items and specialized inventory. Business-focused services: Discounts on payment processing, water delivery and other business-related services. Resale privileges: Allows for the purchase of goods for resale. Free household card: Includes a free household card for a family member. Optional add-ons: Additional cardholders can be added for a fee.

FILE IMAGE - A worker wearing a protective mask removes rotisserie chicken from skewers inside a Costco store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on March 3, 2021. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Costco locations in Florida

Local perspective:

There are 35 Costco locations in Florida, including the new one in The Villages.

The most recent Costco location opened in April in Stuart. Another new Costco is planned for Sanford at the Seminole Towne Center Mall.

Plans are in the works for more potential Costco locations, including spots in Port St. Lucie, Pensacola and Miami.

What is Costco?

Dig deeper:

Costco opened its first location in 1983 in Seattle, Washington.

Since then, Costco has expanded with more than 600 stores across the United States.

Costco is a membership-based warehouse club retailer that sells a wide variety of goods in bulk at discounted prices.

Members pay an annual fee to access the store and its lower prices, making it a popular option for individuals and businesses looking to save on groceries, household items, electronics and more.

Costco also provides additional services, such as a gas station, pharmacy, optical center and tire center at some locations.