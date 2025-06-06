Costco coming to Seminole Towne Center

The Brief A new Costco location is coming to the Seminole Towne Center. The new Costco will be approximately 156,454 square feet and will include a gas station and 847 parking spaces. The new Costco is expected to open in 2026.



The Seminole Towne Center Mall is getting a makeover, and the upgrades include a new Costco.

Costco on the way

What we know:

A new Costco Wholsesale location is set to join the Seminole Towne Center Mall.

The new Costco will be approximately 156,454 square feet and will occupy the space of the former Macy's building and adjacent parking lot.

The Costco will also include a gas station and 847 parking spaces.

The new Costco is expected to open in 2026.

A general view of a Costco store on June 28, 2023 in Teterboro, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images)

Redevelopment and revitalization

Big picture view:

The new Costco is expected to contribute to the revitalization of the Seminole Towne Center and bring more traffic to the area. The planned business is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Seminole Towne Center, which also includes a hotel.

‘Just the beginning’

What they're saying:

The City of Sanford's Economic Development Director Brady Lessard said the city is looking to revitalize the property and beyond.

"This will be a place that people will visit on a weekly basis, a daily basis in many cases," Lessard said.

"We've had this rumor going around for a while; it's sort of the worst-kept secret in Sanford really," Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said. "It's exciting to see it finally coming along."

He says the upgrades are just the beginning, and the economic impact the new changes will have on the local economy cannot be overstated. Business owners in the area are already looking forward to the potential boost.

"It's exciting, and I would love to see what comes out of it," Ian Schneider, owner of Chianti's Pizza & Pasta, said.

What is Costco?

Dig deeper:

Costco opened its first location in 1983 in Seattle, Washington.

Since then, Costco has expanded with more than 600 stores across the United States and more than 30 in Florida.

Costco is a membership warehouse club that offers a wide variety of products at discounted prices to its members. They are known for selling bulk items, including groceries, electronics and clothing.

