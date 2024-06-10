New community in Lake County supports foster youth transition to adulthood

A new community in Lake County, designed to assist foster children transitioning into adulthood, has recently opened its doors.

The Cottages on the Grove, a project nearly a decade in the making, aims to provide a stable and supportive environment for these young adults.

Denise Berry, the executive director and founder, shared the inspiration behind the initiative.

"It all started with a group of us familiar with the dependency court system. As a guardian ad litem, I saw firsthand the struggles youth face when aging out of foster care. The lack of preparation was alarming, and I realized something had to be done."

The Cottages on the Grove comprise ten two-bedroom, one-bath homes, a four-bedroom, two-bath house, and a three-bedroom, one-bath house. Each home features a unique theme decorated by donors and volunteers.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Everyone came together, working tirelessly, even shopping at thrift stores and clearance sales to put personal touches on each home," Berry explained.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last Friday, and Berry hopes to have all the homes filled by the end of the month. The selection process involves collaboration with the foster care system and local schools to identify suitable candidates.

"We assess all that in our intake form, considering their needs for housing, education, and work opportunities," Berry added.