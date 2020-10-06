New calls to extend Florida voter registration deadline after website crashes

The November election is less than a month away and some Florida voters are concerned they won't get to cast their ballot after issues with the state's website prevented some people from registering on Monday, which was the deadline.

Some state lawmakers are now demanding that the voter deadline be extended by at least one day.

The state says the website capacity had been increased on Monday, but given the problems online, it is an issue that will be investigated on Tuesday. The voter registration website was slow or unreachable for large stretches of time.

With just six hours before Florida’s registration deadline, Secretary of State Laurel Lee said registertovoteflorida.gov was down because of high volume for about fifteen minutes.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried is demanding it be fixed. Party strategists accused the state of voter suppression.

Representative Anna Eskamani tweeted that the state of Florida will face a lawsuit if they don’t extend the voter registration deadline.

The state tells FOX 35 News they are going to be looking into this problem. They do have a web team that is going to be checking into exactly why this happened. They say the early indications are because of an overloaded web server.



