Netflix reality series 'Love is Blind' is casting singles in Tampa

Netflix's reality dating show "Love is Blind" is looking for new singles — and they're casting right here in Tampa.

One of the show's casting team members posted a casting call for several cities, including Tampa, on Instagram.

"Calling all single men and women who are ready to find out if love is truly blind!" Amanda Ogen wrote on the social media post.

According to Ogen's post, the show is looking for singles who are "brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship."

In addition to Tampa, casting is currently open in three other cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Detroit, Michigan.

Applicants must fill out a lengthy, 70-question application, which includes questions about the person's dating history, length of previous relationships, deal breakers in potential mates, and more.

Those who apply also have the option of uploading a 15-second video to tell producers why they are "ready to find love in the pods."

If you are interested in applying, visit the casting website by clicking here.