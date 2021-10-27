Neighbors say death of boy, 12, 'heart-wrenching'

Residents who live along Colonial Drive in Palm Bay describe their neighborhood as quiet and peaceful, which is why many were shocked to learn what had happened right down the street.



"It is just heart-wrenching to know that this happened literally right across the street from me," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.



At the Brevard County Jail, Jason Godleski, 33, had his first appearance before a judge. An arrest affidavit shows, on October 22, Godleski informed police that his son died.



Officers made their way to his house on Colonial Avenue and found his son dead inside the laundry room.



The report states that it looked like the boy had not been alive for a lengthy period and there was evidence of trauma on his body.



Godleski lived at his home with his girlfriend and their three children. He drove them to Connecticut after the incident to allegedly "give them a break" from the victim.



Police said the girlfriend told them on October 17. Godleski’s son had been misbehaving. He forced his son into the laundry room where he stayed isolated from his family for days. That same day, she says she heard the father yell and beat his son.



Police said a recorded phone call revealed Godleski called a family member that day, admitting to punishing his son and leaving him dead inside the laundry room.



Godleski claims his son's death was an accident, telling police he was "hit too hard in the head."

The judge said he will have his next court date on November 30.

