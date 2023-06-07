Neighbors, family react to shooting at Daytona Beach apartment complex

The family of a man injured in a Daytona Beach shooting on Tuesday is hopeful the suspect will be brought into custody.

Police responded to Lake Forest Apartments after reports of a person shot around 3 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered two men suffered gunshot wounds. The pair is expected to recover.

Anthony Sanders said he was in his apartment just across from where the shooting happened. "I was upstairs watching TV and I heard about 20 shots go off," he said. Roughly a dozen of those bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of the vehicle in which the victims were shot. At least 10 evidence markers could be seen on the ground directly next to the car.

MORE HEADLINES:

There were also multiple rounds that shattered through the window of apartment units. According to police, only the people in the car were injured. Personnel assessed the damages and conducted repairs on Wednesday.

No suspect has been named at this time. FOX 35 News spoke with the sister of one of the victims. She wishes to remain anonymous but said she is hopeful an arrest will be made. "I hope the police [catch] them," she said. "They tried to take my brother’s life."

According to the woman, he is an up-and-coming musician, with millions of views on his music videos. She claims the shooting is a surprise, as he typically keeps to himself. This incident comes just days after another shooting in which a man was killed. The suspect, in that case, was brought into custody.

Daytona Beach Police have not released any additional information about either shooting. The investigations are still ongoing.



