Nearly 200 total 'high water' calls in Volusia County after Hurricane Milton, deputies say

Officials in Volusia County have responded to nearly 200 total high water calls following Hurricane Milton, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies told FOX 35 that they have received 191 calls to first responders for high waters since the storm passed.

Officials said those calls can include single rescues to evacuations of entire families and pets.

Deputies previously reported a total of four deaths related to the hurricane.

Volusia is one of the counties eligible for federal assistance after FEMA declared the county a disaster area.