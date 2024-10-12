President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida, providing federal funding for affected areas

President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Florida following Hurricane Milton, according to a FEMA release.

Who is eligible for FEMA assistance?

The action makes funding available to those affected by the hurricane in the following 34 counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier. DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Volusia and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

Assistance with debris removal and emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program is authorized at 100%, according to a FEMA release.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

Affected individuals can apply for assistance here or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

What if I have insurance?

If you have insurance, such as flood, auto, homeowners, or renters, you should file a claim with your insurance company immediately, according to FEMA's website.

FEMA assistance cannot help with losses covered by insurance.

You do not need to file a claim with your insurance before applying for FEMA assistance, but FEMA will need proof of an insurance settlement or denial to be considered for other help.

