Nearly 100 Orange County teachers receive free Master's Degrees from University of Central Florida

20 Orange County teachers are graduating with their Master's Degrees from the University of Central Florida (UCF) this week and their tuition came at no cost.

They are the first of 98 Orange County teachers earning a Master of Education in K-8 Mathematics and Science, paid for by Orange County Public Schools and Lockheed Martin through the Lockheed Martin/UCF Academy program. The program has been in place since 1992 but this is the first time the tuitions have been fully funded.

The program is meant to bolster STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) education and retain current teachers.

To be eligible for the program, teachers must teach in an elementary school or teach math or science in a middle school. Priority is given to those in Title 1 schools, and the school district asks for a commitment of at least three years after graduation. The six-semester program takes two years to complete and is taught by a dozen UCF faculty members in math and science specialties.

The first group of teachers to have their tuition paid for are set to graduate Friday. They will be recognized at Tuesday night's Orange County School Board meeting.