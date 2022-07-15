NBA superstar Steph Curry buys Orlando-area home

article

NBA superstar, Finals MVP Stephen Curry just recently purchased a new home in Winter Park according to property records.

Orange County property records show a deed was recorded in the Orange County Comptroller Official Records Department on Tuesday. The NBA star and his wife Ayesha Curry are listed as the grantee to the deed.

Real estate website Zillow shows the four bedroom, five bathroom, 4200 square foot house sold for $2.1 million.

Four time NBA champion and two time league MVP Steph Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors, was recently named as the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after completing a championship run when his team beat the Boston Celtics in the basketball championship series.