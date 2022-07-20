Lightning strikes tree outside Palm Coast home, causing fire, officials say

article

Lightning was the cause of a fire at a Palm Coast home Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The incident happened as strong storms moved across Central Florida shortly before 2 p.m.

The homeowners said during the thunderstorms, lightning struck a palm tree outside the Grand Haven home, and they began to smell and see smoke in their home, the Palm Coast Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

MORE NEWS: 'You can't bite your friends': Florida daycare teacher arrested after kicking kid, dislocating his arm: report

Multiple fire and rescue units, including Flagler County Fire Rescue, responded and found smoke in the attic.

Crews were able to put quickly put out the fire.

(Photo via Palm Coast Fire Department)

No one was hurt in the incident and the family was able to return home.

Two people were struck by lightning during the same storms in Volusia County, according to emergency officials.

TIMELINE: Lightning storms return to Central Florida on Wednesday

A man was reportedly struck while he was mowing a lawn in the Tymber Trace neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, and a 66-year-old was also struck by lightning outside an AutoZone store on State Road 44, about a mile south of where the man mowing his lawn. Both were taken to local hospitals.