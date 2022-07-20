TIMELINE: Lightning storms return to Central Florida on Wednesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Lightning storms return to the area again today. The western counties closer to the Gulf of Mexico will see rain developing well before noon. Storms will then move to the east, drawing closer to Orlando and the surrounding area mainly after 2 p.m.

RELATED: 2 people struck by lighting in Florida, both taken to hospitals, officials say

Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning remain the main hazards in any of the stronger storms. Rain chances hold in the 40% over the northern viewing area, lower south of Orlando and over to the Space Coast.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the theme near the attractions again today. Rain chances won't rise there until mainly after 2 p.m. Highs hit in the mid-90s. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning can be expected!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beaches look good early today with plenty of sun and dry conditions. Rain chances rise this afternoon, similar to Tuesday. If stronger storms develop, lightning will be problematic-heavy rain expected. Rain chances will be the highest along the beaches of Volusia and Flagler counties, much lower in Brevard at only 20%.

Rip current risk is moderate and surf is down today, back to 1-2' in a long period East swell. Highs seaside will hit near 90 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures will increase a bit in the coming days as dry air moves in and rain chances relax a bit. Solid mid-90s are expected. Rain chances heading into the weekend stand at 40%, much lower along the beaches as the air flow pattern changes across Central Florida.

The tropics remain silent with storm formation NOT expected over the next 5 days.