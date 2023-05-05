National Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023: Using caution after storms

article

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The goal of this week is to inform residents about the risk of hurricanes and encourage them to make preparations ahead of the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Friday's topic is Use caution after storms.

If the area sustains a tropical strike be very careful after the systems passage. If you evacuated, return home only when directed to do so.

Clean up safely and remain aware of surroundings. Downed power lines, flooded areas and even wildlife can all pose hazards.

Don't push yourself, the heat and humidity can certainly catch up with you-storm stress should be monitored and accounted for as well!

Use generators outdoors and 20+ feet from your home.Prepare for the likelihood that help and communications may not be available.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM this Hurricane Season. We'll be watching, tracking and keeping YOUR FAMILY safe all season long!