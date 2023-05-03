National Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023: Get moving when a storm threatens

article

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The goal of this week is to inform residents about the risk of hurricanes and encourage them to make preparations ahead of the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Wednesday's topic is Get moving when a storm threatens.

When watches and warnings are issued for your area, it's time to put your plan into action!

Protect your home, secure doors and loose items, cover windows.

Consider sheltering options and don't forget about your pets.

Get your "Go-Bag" ready. Prescription drugs, supplies, charge phones.

Fill up your vehicle with fuel or charge if you have an EV.

Help neighbors, especially the elderly and any other vulnerable folks you may know.

Lastly, follow evacuation orders if issued for you area. During the hurricane season, rely on forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and the FOX 35 Storm Team.