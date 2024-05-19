Man arrested for stealing Hillsborough school bus while 'high and drunk' and driving it to Miami: FHP

A 32-year-old Land O’Lakes man was arrested on Sunday morning after he stole a Hillsborough County District School Bus and drove it to Miami, according to troopers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway patrol says Daniel Saez was stopped by state troopers at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Executive Drive in Sarasota.

Troopers say he told them that he was heading back towards Tampa to return the bus.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Saez told law enforcement that he was high and drunk when he initially stole the bus on Saturday night.

According to FHP, Saez was arrested for Grand Theft Auto and booked into the county jail.

