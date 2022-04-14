National Hurricane Conference in Orlando looks ahead to preparedness

It is that time of year again, we are quickly approaching the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Like previous years, this season is predicted to be an active one.

Thursday marked the last day of the 2022 National Hurricane Conference here in Orlando. The main theme for the conference was hurricane preparedness.

Over the past few days, the FOX 35 Storm Team got a chance to talk to industry leaders, several vendors, and engage in learning sessions to get Central Florida prepared before, during, and after the storm.

Kevin Guthrie, the Florida director of emergency management, said to not get wrap in how many storms there are because all it takes is one. Guthrie also spoke on the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew and how the Atlantic Hurricane Season of 1992 was predicted to be a low hurricane season.

"The very first hurricane out of the gate, cat 5, hit Homestead, Miami, very destructive path, it only takes one storm," Guthrie Said.

Colorado State University research team called for early predictions of 19 named storms and nine hurricanes. There are typically three major hurricanes during an average season, however, CSU is predicating four major hurricanes---with wind speeds of at least 111 miles per hour.

A simple preparation can go a long way when it comes to putting your mind at ease this hurricane season. It has been several years since Central Florida’s last direct hit from a hurricane, Irma was the last in 2017. Officials are worried that many Floridians are getting complacent, especially our coastal communities.

The National Hurricane Center is providing new tools to help people prepare, be aware of their evacuation zones, and understand the area they live in.

The hurricane center provides risk analysis maps that let people understand their vulnerability or their risk," said Cody Fritz, an NHC storm surge specialist in Miami.

Hurricane Season starts June 1st, but it is never too early to start preparations.