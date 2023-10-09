National Hurricane Center watching two new tropical disturbances: Will they impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical disturbances – one of which could bring heavy rain to Florida, and another that is forecast to become a tropical depression this week.

Here's what we know:

Tropical wave in Gulf could impact Florida

In the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the NHC is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure that is expected to develop in the Bay of Campeche this week and move towards Florida by Wednesday.

This will bring tropical moisture and heavy rain back into Central Florida through Friday.

"Models indicate we could see 1-3" of rain by next weekend. However, there is a good chance another cold front could arrive next weekend and bring a shot of cooler air back to our area," Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.

It has a low formation chance over the next seven days.

Invest 92L could to become a tropical depression

A tropical wave known as Invest 92L, located off the west coast of Africa, has an 80% chance of developing over the next seven days and could become a tropical depression by early this week.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Most models will take the feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic. At this time, there are no potential impacts to Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to watch both systems for development and will provide you will updates as soon as new information is made available.