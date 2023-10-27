Tammy re-strengthens into tropical storm while NHC tracks second disturbance in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Tammy restrengthened into a tropical storm and is located about 215 miles east of Bermuda, according to the NHC's latest update on Friday morning. The storm, with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph, is expected to move away from Bermuda on Saturday morning. Tammy is not expected to change much in strength over the next day or so.

In the western Caribbean Sea, forecasters are watching a broad area of low pressure that is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

"Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system early next week while it moves generally northward," the NHC said.

It has a 30% chance for formation over the next seven days.