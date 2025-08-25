National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Fernand strengthens; Invest 99L development chances drop

The Brief Tropical Storm Fernand is continuing to strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, chances of development for Invest 99L, located near the Caribbean, are dwindling. As of Monday morning, neither of the systems are expected to bring impacts to Florida.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are continuing to monitor strengthening Tropical Storm Fernand swirling over the open waters of the Atlantic as chances of development for Invest 99L near the Caribbean continue to dwindle.

Here's the latest on what we know about the activity bubbling up in the tropics, as well as what possible impacts could be headed to Florida.

Tropical Storm Fernand

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, forcasters say the center of Tropical Storm Fernand is located about 360 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

The storm is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so, followed by a turn to the northeast. On the forecast track, Fernand should move across the open waters of the subtropical central Atlantic well east and northeast of Bermuda.

Fernand currently has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Although some strengthening of the storm is possible today, weakening is expected to begin tonight. Fernand is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center of the storm, and the estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Invest 99L

Dig deeper:

Fernand isn’t the only system that’s currently being monitored by the NHC.

A system coined Invest 99L is brewing in the south over the Windward Islands.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have decreased over the past 24 hours, and recent satellite wind data indicates the winds associated with the system have also decreased.

The disturbance is moving into a less favorable environment, and the chances of development are diminishing. Although the system is weakening, gusty winds are possible over the Windward Islands through Monday morning.

The system currently has a 10% chance of development over the next two days, as well as over the next seven days.

As of Monday morning, neither of the systems are expected to bring impacts to Florida.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, 2025. However, most activity begins between August, September and October, with the most active period typically occurring around Sept. 10.