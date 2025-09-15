National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression likely to form in Atlantic this week

The Brief A tropical wave located just off the coast of western Africa is expected to become a tropical depression later this week. The tropical wave currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next week. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.



A tropical wave producing a cluster of showers and thunderstorms just off the coast of western Africa continues to hold the attention of the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for future development, yet overall, the Atlantic Basin remains unusually quiet for being right at the peak of the hurricane season.

Tropical wave over the Central Tropical Atlantic

What we know:

A tropical wave over the Central Tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Although dry and stable air is expected to limit development during the next day or so, forecasters with the NHC say gradual development is anticipated thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter part of this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

The tropical wave currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next week.

Will the system impact the United States or Florida?

Local perspective:

It's currently too early to know if the system will impact the United States or Florida.

However, based on some models and forecasts, it does not appear that this wave would impact the U.S. East Coast. There's the potential for a dip in the jet stream in the east, as well as the ridge in the Atlantic to steer this system out to sea.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the system.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the lull in the tropics.

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

The "peak" of hurricane season was on Sept. 10. August, September and October are considered the most active parts of the season, which runs through Nov. 30.