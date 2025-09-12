National Hurricane Center: Tropical Atlantic springs to life with new area to watch for development off Africa

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a new area to watch for possible tropical development over the next week. The tropical wave is currently located in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic near the west coast of Africa. The system currently has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days and a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours.



After a lull in tropical activity as we approached the statistical peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are now monitoring a new area to watch for possible development over the next week.

Tropical wave in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

What we know:

Forecasters with the NHC say that a tropical wave, located near the west coast of Africa, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far Eastern Atlantic.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system over the next several days.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

A tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic.

The system currently has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days and a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The new area of interest bubbled up on Wednesday, Sept. 10. History shows that Sept. 10 is typically the day when there’s the best chance of having active tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

An overview of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season as of Sept. 10, 2025. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Experts are reminding people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the recent lull.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.