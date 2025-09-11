National Hurricane Center: New tropical wave to watch flagged in Atlantic on peak day of hurricane season

The Brief A new area in the Atlantic was tagged for possible tropical development on Sept. 10 — the statistical peak of hurricane season. The tropical wave in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic is forecast to emerge offshore of West Africa in a couple of days. The wave currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.



A new area in the Atlantic has been tagged for possible tropical development. The area of interest was first highlighted on Wednesday — the statistical peak of hurricane season.

Here's what we know about the system, as well as its potential impact on the United States and Florida.

Where is the tropical wave located? What are its chances of development?

What we know:

A tropical wave in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic formed on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Sept. 10 marks the peak of hurricane season and is typically the day when there is the best chance of having an active tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the system is forecast to emerge offshore of West Africa in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system over the weekend into early next week as the wave moves to the west or west-northwest at about 15 mph over

the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic.

Anything that emerges in this region faces a tough go of it, with an abundance of dry air and wind shear being present.

The wave currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

The tropical outlook for the Atlantic. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Tropical Satellite - Florida

It is currently too early to tell if the system will impact the U.S. or Florida.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the lull in the tropics.

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.