National Hurricane Center: New area possible for tropical development off East Coast

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has highlighted a new area with the potential for tropical development. The system is currently located off the East Coast of North Carolina. The FOX 35 Storm Team says the system will be no threat to Florida, but periods of heavy rain and flooding are possible.



Here's everything we know about the system and its chances of impacting Florida.

What we know:

According to an update from the NHC at 8 a.m., an area of low pressure is expected to form on Saturday along a frontal system off of the Southeastern coast of the U.S. The sytem is currently off the immediate East Coast of North Carolina.

Officials said additional slow development could occur through early next week as the system moves slowly east-northeastward.

Currently, the system has a 10% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours, and a 20% chance of tropical development in the next seven days.

There is no expectation that this system will pose a threat, but it could be added to the seasonal storm list if it develops winds of at least 40 mph. If the system were to form into a tropical development, the storm would be named Dexter.

(Credit: FOX 35 Storm Team)

Could the system impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The FOX 35 Storm Team says the system will be no threat to Florida, as it is likely to continue on an eastward path and away from any major landmasses.

Periods of heavy rain are likely over the next few days, and some flooding is possible.

NOAA tropics map. (Credit: NOAA)

Quiet hurricane season so far

Big picture view:

While the tropics are calm at the moment, August is typically when tropical activity starts to increase.

On average, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season happens within the first two weeks of August, specifically Aug. 11. So far this year, there have been three named storms: Andrea, Barry and Chantal.

However, none have threatened or made landfall in the U.S.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues weather outlooks for 2-3 weeks out, while the NHC issues alerts seven days out.

In its latest tropical outlook, the CPC is looking at the possibility of tropical activity on either side of Florida sometime between Aug. 6-12.

Since it's outside the NHC's seven-day window, the NHC has not issued any tropical outlooks for the same area.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.