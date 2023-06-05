National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical disturbance in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

The system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms between the Azores and Canary Islands associated with a complex non-tropical area of low pressure.

The disturbance has a low chance – 10% – of developing into a tropical system over the next couple of days.

"This system could develop some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days while it moves little. By late in the week, however, the system is expected to move northeastward over cooler waters ending its chances of subtropical development," the NHC said.

Last week, Arlene, the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical storm has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

If another storm were to form, it would be named Bret.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.