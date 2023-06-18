National Hurricane Center monitoring second tropical wave in the Atlantic

A second tropical wave has formed in the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The wave has a 10 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. The wave is associated with another tropical wave that recently emerged off the coast of Africa, the NHC said.

The activity of the latest wave is currently disorganized, but some slow development of that system is possible through the next couple of days.

The system is moving westward at about 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC is also monitoring Invest 92-L which has a 90 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

The system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic over the next week.

