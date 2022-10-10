National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance

article

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new disturbance located north of Tropical Storm Julia that is forecast to move westward toward the far southwest Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

Forecasters said Disturbance # 1 is likely to see some slight development by mid-week if it remains over water.

Formation chances over the next five days is low, at 10%.

"Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected over portions of southern Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala during the next couple of days," the NHC said in an advisory Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Julia is moving along the coast of El Salvador as its risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides continues across central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday.

Julia is expected to become a tropical depression later Monday and dissipate by Monday night.

Both pose no threats to Florida and the U.S. at this time.

The next name on the list for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Karl.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

