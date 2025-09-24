National Hurricane Center: Invests 93L, 94L have high chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor the development of invests 93L and 94L in the Atlantic. Forecasters say there’s a high chance the invests will become tropical depressions or tropical storms in the coming days. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor the development of invests 93L and 94L in the Atlantic, and forecasters now say there’s a high chance they will become tropical depressions or tropical storms in the coming days.

Tracking Invest 93L

What we know:

Invest 93L is currently located in the Central and Western Tropical Atlantic.

The NHC says shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this tropical wave, located about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands, continues to show signs of organization.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for further development, and forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the Western Tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands.

The system currently has a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.

Tracking Invest 94L

What we know:

Invest 94L is currently located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says the tropical wave over the northeastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across much of the Windward and Leeward Islands.

Forecasters say the wave is expected to move west-northwestward at 15-20 mph, spreading heavy rainfall and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Wednesday, and across the Dominican Republic beginning Wednesday night. The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the Southwestern Atlantic in a couple of days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development late this week and weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity

of the Bahamas. Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

The system currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next seven days.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.

The next three names on the list are Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.