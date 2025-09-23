National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Gabrielle remains monstrous Category 4 storm

The Brief Hurricane Gabrielle has rapidly intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm. Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic and a tropical wave located well to the east of the Lesser Antilles are being monitored for possible development. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.



Hurricane Gabrielle is continuing to barrel across the Central Subtropical Atlantic as a monster Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday morning, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is asking residents of the Azores to monitor the storm’s progress.

In addition to the threat of Hurricane Gabrielle, the NHC is also monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development in the Atlantic.

Tracking Hurricane Gabrielle

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, forecasters with the NHC say Hurricane Gabrielle is located about 305 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and about 1,855 miles west of the Azores.

The storm is moving toward the northeast near 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle will continue to move away from Bermuda on Tuesday.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunter aircraft and satellites showed maximum sustained winds near 140 mph with higher gusts, making Gabrielle a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 40 miles from the storm’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach outward as far as 140 miles, the hurricane center said. The estimated minimum central pressure of Gabrielle is 949 mb.

This graphic shows information on Hurricane Gabrielle. (Credit: FOX Weather)

What's next:

A faster northeastward to east- northeastward motion of the storm is expected through Thursday, the NHC said.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days.

Why you should care:

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, forecasters say interests in Azores should monitor the progress of Gabrielle.

While Gabrielle is not a direct threat to Florida or the United States, it is expected to bring hazardous surf and rip currents to Bermuda beaches, as well as along portions of North Carolina and the Eastern Coast.

The backstory:

Gabrielle strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. On Monday morning, the hurricane rapidly strengthened from a Category 1 to a Category 3 and by late afternoon became a Category 4 storm.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle. (Credit: FOX Weather)

2 disturbances in the Atlantic

What we know:

The NHC is also tracking two other areas of concern for possible tropical development in the Atlantic.

System 1

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is showing signs of organization.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more favorable for development later on Tuesday afternoon or evening, and a tropical depression is likely to form on Thursday or Friday while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the Western Tropical Atlantic.

The system currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next week.

This graphic shows information on an area to watch for tropical development. (Credit: FOX Weather)

System 2

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located about 100 miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing concentrated, but disorganized, showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some development over the next few days as the wave moves westward to west-northwestward at 15–20 mph.

By the latter part of this week, the system is expected to slow down and turn northwestward, and a tropical depression could form late this week when the system is over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean or near the Bahamas.

Regardless of development, gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected to affect portions of the Leeward Islands later on Tuesday, and Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Tuesday and

Wednesday.

The system currently has a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development over the next week.

This graphic shows information on a second area to watch in the Atlantic for tropical development. (Credit: FOX Weather)

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.

The next three names on the list are Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.