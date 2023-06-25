Expand / Collapse search

National Hurricane Center continuing to track Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando

The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking the remnants of Bret as well as a weakening Tropical Storm Cindy.

Tropical Storm Cindy is now located a few hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said. 

As of 11 a.m., the storm is 435 miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles moving at a speed of 17 mph, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. update Sunday. 

The maximum sustained winds are 45 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB. 

The center of Tropical Storm Cindy is located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 58.0 West. A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day. 

The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning. 

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. 