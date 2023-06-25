National Hurricane Center continuing to track Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Cindy is now located a few hundred miles from the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is 435 miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles moving at a speed of 17 mph, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. update Sunday.
The maximum sustained winds are 45 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1009 MB.
The center of Tropical Storm Cindy is located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 58.0 West. A northwestward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day.
The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.