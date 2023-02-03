National Frozen Yogurt Day 2023: Yo-gurt to head over to these places for a sweet deal

National Frozen Yogurt Day is a real dream come true.

On Monday, Feb. 6, sweet tooths can get their fix at a variety of businesses offering sweet deals or even free cones.

Here’s a list of participating locations that will give you a reason to look forward to this Monday.

Menchie’s

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is doing a buy one, get one free frozen yogurt deal on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

TCBY

At TCBY, customers can get a free frozen yogurt up to 6 ounces at participating locations nationwide on Feb. 6, 2023.

Handles

Become a Handles loyalty member and get $5 worth of free frozen yogurt. All you have to do is download their app.

Yogurtland

The beloved national chain is also doing a BOGO deal on frozen yogurt on Feb. 6.







