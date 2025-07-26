NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 arrives at Florida's Kennedy Space Center ahead of Thursday launch

The Brief NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 arrived at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon. Crew-11 is preparing to launch Thursday afternoon to the International Space Station (ISS) to perform research, technology demonstrations and maintenance activities aboard the orbiting laboratory. The four members of Crew-11 are NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.



NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 arrived at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday afternoon ahead of their Thursday launch to the International Space Station (ISS).

Crew-11 will perform research, technology demonstrations and maintenance activities aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The flight is more than just a crew rotation — it lands during a historic moment in spaceflight: the 25th anniversary of uninterrupted human habitation aboard the ISS.

What is NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 launch?

What we know:

NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch a new crew from Florida’s Space Coast to the ISS next week as part of their ongoing partnership under the Commercial Crew Program.

This mission will mark the 11th rotation flight and 12th astronaut mission under SpaceX’s Commercial Crew partnership with NASA.

Crew-11 will perform research, technology demonstrations and maintenance activities aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA officials said Crew-11 will also contribute to the Artemis campaign by simulating moon-landing scenarios that astronauts may encounter near the lunar South Pole, showing how the space station helps prepare crews for deep space human exploration.

The four members of Crew-11 are NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The crew will fly aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named "Endeavour," which previously flew NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2, Crew-2, Crew-6 and Crew-8 missions, as well as private astronaut mission Axiom Mission 1.

The launch is expected to take place at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four crew members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station train inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in Hawthorne, California. From left to right: Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Ca Expand

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the full timeline for the mission’s duration or the complete list of experiments the astronauts will conduct aboard the ISS. Additionally, the specific symbolic items the astronauts are bringing to commemorate 25 years of continuous human presence in space have not been revealed.

What's next:

Crew-11 will spend the remaining few days ahead of their launch to the ISS in quarantine and conducting preflight operations at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building.

The backstory:

Crew-11 was originally scheduled to launch earlier in 2024, but their mission was delayed to allow for the return of Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose trip home was postponed due to spacecraft issues. This mission continues NASA’s goal of maintaining multiple commercial partnerships for human spaceflight.

‘Ready to fly’

What they're saying:

"We are ready to fly," Cardman said during a short press conference after the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Center. "It's starting to feel very real. I'm so honored to be here for this special moment in history."

"What a great crew to launch with," Fincke said. "This crew is exceptional."

"We are showing a good example of international cooperation," Yui said. "I'm so grateful to be here with this great team. We are ready, and I'm looking forward to flying."

"It's my honor to be here," Platonov said. "Crew-11, go!"

Launch marks historic moment in spaceflight

Big picture view:

This flight is more than just a crew rotation — it lands during a historic moment in spaceflight: the 25th anniversary of uninterrupted human habitation aboard the ISS.

The mission also underscores the ongoing international cooperation between NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos amid evolving geopolitical challenges. The astronauts will focus on scientific research, technology demonstrations and essential station upkeep while representing the enduring global commitment to space exploration.