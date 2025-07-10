NASA, SpaceX prepare for Crew-11 mission to International Space Station

The Brief NASA and SpaceX plan to launch Crew-11 to the ISS by the end of July. The four-member team will mark 25 years of human spaceflight aboard the station. Final preparations and training are underway ahead of liftoff.



NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch a new crew to the International Space Station later this month as part of their ongoing partnership under the Commercial Crew Program.

What we know:

NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch Crew-11, the next group of astronauts headed to the International Space Station (ISS), as soon as July 31 from Florida’s Space Coast.

The four-person team includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. This mission will mark the 11th rotation flight and 12th astronaut mission under SpaceX’s Commercial Crew partnership with NASA.

What we don't know:

The exact launch date remains tentative, depending on final checks and scheduling. Officials have not disclosed the full timeline for the mission’s duration or the complete list of experiments the astronauts will conduct aboard the ISS. Additionally, the specific symbolic items the astronauts are bringing to commemorate 25 years of continuous human presence in space have not been revealed.

The backstory:

Crew-11 was originally scheduled to launch earlier in 2024, but their mission was delayed to allow for the return of Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose trip home was postponed due to spacecraft issues. This mission continues NASA’s goal of maintaining multiple commercial partnerships for human spaceflight.

Big picture view:

This flight is more than just a crew rotation — it lands during a historic moment in spaceflight: the 25th anniversary of uninterrupted human habitation aboard the ISS.

The mission also underscores the ongoing international cooperation between NASA, JAXA, and Roscosmos amid evolving geopolitical challenges. The astronauts will focus on scientific research, technology demonstrations, and essential station upkeep while representing the enduring global commitment to space exploration.

What's next:

NASA and SpaceX both report that preparations are "proceeding smoothly," and the crew is fully engaged in training and medical quarantine protocols ahead of launch.

