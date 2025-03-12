NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission prepares for launch: Who's aboard and how to watch

The Brief NASA and SpaceX are preparing to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday night. During their time on the orbiting laboratory, SpaceX said the crew will conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth. The new astronauts will relieve the Crew-9 astronauts, who will head back to Earth a few days later after being stuck on the ISS for nine months.



When will the Crew-10 mission launch?

Timeline:

Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s 10th operational human spaceflight mission will be from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the ISS.

The launch is targeted for 7:48 p.m., with a backup opportunity available at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

What is the purpose of the launch?

Dig deeper:

The Dragon spacecraft supporting the mission previously flew NASA’s Crew-3, Crew-5 and Crew-7 missions to and from the space station.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, SpaceX said the crew will conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth.

Who is part of the Crew-10 mission?

What we know:

The four new astronauts heading to space on the Crew-10 mission are Kirill Peskov, Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain and Takuya Onishi.

The SpaceX Crew-10 members are Kirill Peskov, left, Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain and Takuya Onishi. (Credit: NASA)

Anne McClain

Commander of the Crew-10 mission

From Spokane, Washington

Has been to space one time previously

Nichole Ayers

Pilot of the Crew-10 mission

Grew up in Colorado

First mission to space

Kirill Peskov

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut from the Russian space agency Roscosmos

First mission to space

Takuya Onishi

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Third time in space

Who will return from space?

The backstory:

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore arrived on the ISS in June 2024 on the Boeing Starliner CST-100 spacecraft.

After a series of technical problems with the spacecraft, Starliner returned to Earth without its crew in September 2024.

Now, Williams and Wilmore are slated to return to Earth on the SpaceX Crew Dragon no earlier than March 16, more than nine months after their planned 10-day mission began.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, right, and Suni Williams, wearing Boeing spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center for Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to board Expand

How to watch the launch

Local perspective:

SpaceX’s live webcast of the mission will begin about one hour and 20 minutes prior to liftoff.

FOX 35 will livestream SpaceX's webcast at the top of this story ahead of the launch time.

