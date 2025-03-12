NASA SpaceX Crew-10 rocket launch scrubbed: Here's the next launch opportunity after scrub

The Brief NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday's Crew-10 launch to the International Space Station. There was a hydraulic issue on the ground with a clamp arm on the transporter erector, which helps hold the second stage booster in place – and helps keep the rocket vertical, officials said during the NASA broadcast. Backup opportunities are on Thursday and Friday, though NASA and SpaceX still need to investigate the issue and confirm a new launch date.



NASA and SpaceX scrubbed Wednesday night's planned Crew-10 rocket launch to the International Space Station due to a hydraulic issue with one of the ground systems, officials said during the live broadcast.

There are backup opportunities available on Thursday and Friday nights, though NASA or SpaceX did not immediately confirm a new launch time.

Why was Wednesday's Crew-10 rocket launch scrubbed?

There was a hydraulic issue with one of the clamp arms on the transporter erector (TE), NASA and SpaceX's commentators said during their livestream broadcast.

According to the broadcasters, the clamp arms attach to the second stage of the Falcon 9 booster and help keep the entire rocket vertical on the launch pad. As the countdown gets closer to liftoff, those clamp arms open and pull away from the rocket, the broadcasters explained.

The main issue was that one of those clamp arms was experiencing an issue preventing it from opening fully, an official said. It was apparently a known issue reported earlier in the day.

There were no issues reported or noted with the spacecraft or with the astronauts.

When is the next rocket launch for Crew-10?

With Wednesday's scrub due to hydraulic issues with a system on the ground, there are two backup opportunities on Thursday and Friday, March 13 & 14, 2025.

The next launch opportunities are:

Thursday, March 13 at 7:26 p.m.

Friday, March 14 at 7:03 p.m.

NASA and SpaceX will still have to review the issue before confirming when they want to proceed with another launch attempt. But at the earliest, Thursday and Friday evenings present launch opportunities.

Wednesday's instantaneous launch was set for 7:48 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The scrub was announced shortly after 7 p.m.

Meet the Crew-10 astronauts

Anne McClain

Commander of the Crew-10 mission

From Spokane, Washington

Has been to space one time previously

Nichole Ayers

Pilot of the Crew-10 mission

Grew up in Colorado

First mission to space

Kirill Peskov

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut from the Russian space agency Roscosmos

First mission to space

Takuya Onishi

Mission specialist for Crew-10

Astronaut for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Third time in space

Crew-10 Mission: What will the astronauts do on the ISS?

Crew-10 will conduct scientific research to prepare for deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. They will test spacecraft materials, engage with students via ham radio, test a lunar navigation system, and study how space affects the body.

NASA said there are some 200 experiments happening at the same time aboard the International Space Station.

When will Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth?

NASA's Crew 9 – astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov – are preparing for their eventual return to Earth.

However, the team of four has completed more than 900 hours of research aboard the ISS.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are perhaps the two most notable astronauts aboard the ISS due to the amount of time that they've been up there. Both Wilmore and Williams were part of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which flew to the ISS in June 2024.

Boeing's Starliner experienced a number of issues before and during launch to the ISS, including

Sonic boom likely in Florida as Falon 9 booster returns

As the Falcon 9's rocket booster returns to Earth, people near Kennedy Space Center may hear a couple "sonic booms," which sound similar to a crack of thunder.

What is a sonic boom?

Often mistaken for an explosion, a sonic boom is actually described as a "thunder-like noise" that people on the ground hear when a spacecraft, plane, or other aerospace vehicle flies faster than the speed of sound, also known as supersonic speed, according to NASA.