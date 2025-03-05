Starliner astronauts set to return from ISS after unexpected 9-month stay

The Brief Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to return to Earth in March after their planned eight-day Starliner test flight turned into a nine-month stay aboard the ISS. NASA deemed Boeing’s Starliner unsafe, forcing them to wait for a SpaceX Dragon ride home with astronaut Nick Hague. Despite the uncertainty, the astronauts remained resilient, continuing their mission while awaiting their delayed return.



Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to return to Earth in March after their planned eight-day Starliner test flight turned into a nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

‘We came up prepared to stay long’

What we know:

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were originally set to spend eight days aboard the ISS as part of a Boeing Starliner test flight in June. However, due to safety concerns with the spacecraft, NASA extended their stay to nine months while working on a return plan.

Now, Wilmore and Williams are preparing to return to Earth in March aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule alongside fellow astronaut Nick Hague. Their return is scheduled for after the arrival of Crew 10, which NASA says will launch sometime in March.

What we don't know:

NASA has not provided a specific return date for the astronauts, as it depends on the timing of the Crew 10 mission. It is also unclear whether the Boeing Starliner will be deemed safe for future flights or if further modifications will be needed before it can transport crews again.

Additionally, while Wilmore and Williams are experienced astronauts, they have never flown in a SpaceX Dragon before. Their level of preparation and potential challenges during reentry remain unknown.

The backstory:

The Starliner mission was meant to be a short-duration test flight, demonstrating the spacecraft’s ability to safely transport astronauts. However, technical issues and safety concerns forced NASA to delay their return.

The unexpected extension turned what was supposed to be a brief mission into an endurance stay aboard the ISS. Throughout their time on the station, Wilmore and Williams adapted to the uncertainty, continuing their work in space while awaiting a new plan.

Big picture view:

NASA’s postponed return plans highlight ongoing concerns with Boeing’s Starliner program, which was developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to provide an alternative to SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. The Starliner’s setbacks emphasize the challenges of developing new spacecraft and the importance of ensuring astronaut safety.

The situation also underscores the astronauts’ adaptability, as they remained on the ISS far longer than planned, continuing their research and assisting with station operations despite the uncertainty.

What they're saying:

Wilmore and Williams, speaking from space on Tuesday, expressed gratitude but admitted that the delay had been challenging.

"We are just fortunate and thankful though that we have seats, and we’ll be coming home," Wilmore said.

Williams, on her third trip to space, acknowledged the difficulties for her loved ones.

"All of that uncertainty, I think, is probably the most difficult part," she said. "The hardest part is having the folks on the ground not know exactly when we’re coming back."

Wilmore credited his faith for helping him cope with the delay.

"Some things look to us to be different, not so good, but it’s all working out for His good, for those that will believe," he said. "We came up prepared to stay long, even though we planned to stay short."

Fellow astronaut Nick Hague, who will join them on the return trip, praised their resilience.

"Butch and Suni have taken everything that’s been thrown at them, and the way they have responded has been an example."

What's next:

This return trip will be the first time Butch and Suni are flying in a SpaceX dragon. The duo have been to space several times but flew in shuttles and the Soyuz spacecraft. This means they don't have extensive training on the vehicle bringing them home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: