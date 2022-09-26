NASA to move Artemis I rocket back to Vehicle Assembly Building due to Hurricane Ian

The Artemis I Space Launch System Rocket will be pulled down from the launch pad and rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Monday night due to Hurricane Ian, NASA said. The massive rocket will begin the rollback process Monday night at 11 p.m., further delaying the anticipated mission.

"Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area. The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system," NASA said in a blog post.

NASA has attempted twice to launch the Artemis 1 Mission, it's highly anticipated space race back to the moon, but had to scrub both attempts due to hydrogen leaks that arose during both attempts. NASA canceled its scheduled Tuesday launch due to then-Tropical Storm Ian.