NASA: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk should isolate after positive COVID-19 results

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says that SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk should quarantine after Musk says he tested both positive and negative for the coronavirus.

Bridenstine made the comments during a NASA news briefing for Saturday's Crew Dragon launch.

"When someone tests positive for COVID here at the Kennedy Space Center and across NASA, it is our policy for that person to quarantine and self-isolate. So we anticipate that that will be taking place."

Bridenstine continued: "We're looking to SpaceX to do any contact tracing that is appropriate and then of course if there are changes that need to be made, we will look at those. But it's very early right now to know if any changes are necessary at this point."

Musk announced on social media he tested positive and negative for COVID-19.

Musk claims he took the coronavirus test four times. Two of the tests came back negative and the other two positive, he said on social media.

He called the process "extremely bogus."

Musk went on to warn the public that "if it's happening to me, it's happening to others." He added that he is awaiting "PCR tests from separate labs."

Musk said on social media he is experiencing cold symptoms.

