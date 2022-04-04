NASA resumes Artemis I wet dress rehearsal countdown

NASA resumed the countdown for the wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis I moon rockets on Monday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m. EDT, the launch director gave the "go" to begin tanking the rocket.

The so-called wet dress rehearsal was called off on Sunday while the fuel was being loaded. NASA says technical issues could have put technicians at risk of exposure to hazardous gases.

If all goes well with the test, an uncrewed mission could launch in June or July with future flights sending astronauts back to the moon later this decade.

This all comes after this scary scene Saturday at the launchpad. Lightning struck a tower right next to the Artemis I rocket.

NASA ran a series of tests on Monday to make sure no systems were impacted.

