Downtown Orlando hotspot first to have after-midnight alcohol sales suspended

A downtown Orlando restaurant and bar is the first to have its after-midnight alcohol sales permit suspended by the city, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News on Monday.

Napasorn Thai Restaurant and Sake Bar isn't allowed to sell alcohol between midnight to 2 a.m. for the next month, according to a suspension notice from the City of Orlando in accordance with its new policy that went into effect earlier this year.

Under the new after-midnight alcohol sales code, businesses who want to serve booze between midnight and 2 a.m. must add extra law enforcement protection, a weapons detection system, ID scanners and an occupancy load monitor system from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. These requirements are enforced by the city's Code Enforcement Division and Fire Marshall.

MORE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO NEWS :

Napasorn is the first to have its permit suspended since the code went into effect. According to the Code Enforcement Division, the Pine Street spot was found in violation in late July of not having a weapons detection system, ID scanner or occupancy load monitoring system in use.

Napasorn's after-hours permit was issued on May 15 and is set to expire on the same day in 2024. Their permit will be suspended for 30 days.