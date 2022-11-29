Name that flamingo: Tampa International Airport holds contest to name 21-foot sculpture in main terminal

When you first walk into Tampa International Airport, you can't miss the giant flamingo.

The 21-foot, floor-to-ceiling sculpture greets travelers in the main terminal. With metal panels and lighting attached to the ceiling, it gives the illusion of being underwater while gazing up at the flamingo, which appears to be poking its head beneath the surface.

The iconic sculpture by artist Matthew Mazzotta is formally titled "HOME," but both the artist and the airport agreed that the flamingo needs a name of its own.

As part of the christening of TPA's "fabulous feathered friend," the airport is holding a Name That Flamingo contest, where members of the public are invited to submit suggestions.

The winner of the contest will take home the following prizes:

4 nonstop, round-trip tickets for themselves and three companions on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including 4 single-day admission tickets, 4 All-Day Dining passes, 4 Quick Queue Unlimited passes, and preferred parking

A chance to "bask in the limelight" at a reveal event for the flamingo's new name in TPA's main terminal

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 29, the public is invited to submit suggestions for the flamingo's name online at NameTheFlamingo.com.

Entries will be accepted for one week, until Tuesday, Dec. 6. One entry is allowed per person. Contest participants will be asked to briefly explain on the online form why they chose the name they are submitting.

After the contest closes, the airport will select the top three names. The public will then have the chance to pick their favorite at NameTheFlamingo.com beginning Monday, Dec. 12.

The winning name will be revealed Friday, Dec. 16 on TPA's social media accounts.

