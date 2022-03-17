Naked Florida man who fired at deputies in custody, authorities say

article

A man who opened fire at deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance has been arrested after being on the run, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Robbins was believed to be hiding inside his home at NW 215th Lane Rd in Micanopy, or he may have fled into the woods in the surrounding area. He was arrested early Friday.

No deputies were shot, according to officials.

