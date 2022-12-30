Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning.

The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."

Betty Gonzalez, who was at the beach around 7:30 a.m. told FOX 35 News that water bottles from Cuba had fallen out of the boat.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Credit: Betty Gardner Gonzalez

There was also an "OK" painted in white on the side of the boat which is what the coast guard uses to indicate that the vessel had been inspected by them, deputies said.

The vessel was turned over to the Florida Department of Natural Resources.